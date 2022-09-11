Boebert: The Problem In D.C. Is 'There’s Not Enough Of Me'

Articles

Sunday, 11 September 2022

Controversial Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, during the local "Club 20" debate in Grand Junction, Colorado, against general election Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, said that she knows the problem with Washington, DC.

"Here's the deal, in Washington, DC, the problem is there's not enough of me," she said out loud.

Lauren Boebert tonight during debate: “Here’s the deal, in Washington, DC, the problem is there’s not enough of me.” pic.twitter.com/r4w5pcd0H4 — Ron Filipkowski ???????? (@RonFilipkowski) September 11, 2022

Fact check: Her pants are on fire.

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert were the only two House members to vote against a bill that would reauthorize the National Marrow Donor Program.

She voted against a bill to award the Capitol Police and D.C. police department with medals honoring their role in defending the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Boebert was among 20 House Republicans who voted against a bill to combat human trafficking.

She voted against the Violence Against Women Act.

