McCaskill Hammers Panelist For Suggesting Roe Won't Matter In November

Published on Sunday, 11 September 2022

Former Senator Claire McCaskill hopes that former NRCC communications director Matt Gorman keeps saying that overturning Roe won't matter in the upcoming elections. She has a solid reason. Women are pissed off, and that's an excellent motivator to get to the polls.

The Meet the Press panel was discussing the legitimacy of the Supreme Court and Chief Justice John Roberts's response.

"This shows why the numbers for the supreme court are so bad. For him to say something like that, he doesn't get it," McCaskill said. "You don't take away a right that has been around for 50 years and then you don't have a party go to extremes of trying to make sure rape victims have to have forced birth. You don't do all that and not have it splash back on the Supreme Court."

"He wanted to depoliticize the court," Gorman said. "Is the court more politicized, or are we? "If the court had upheld Roe, you wouldn't be hearing that. I think activism is lying in the eye of the beholder right now. We're in a position where if you don't like it, it's not about the decision; it's about the legitimacy."

McCaskill got upset when Gorman suggested that Roe won't be an issue in Roevember (It will be an issue).

"I don't think it's an issue in 2020 at all," Gorman said. "I talk to Republicans who see these internal polls, and it is not in the top four issues. Last month it was 8% under climate change."

