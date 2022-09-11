Putin Reacts To Kharkiv Counteroffensive

Articles

The "Downfall" meme with Hitler in the bunker, given a new twist for Putin. Though these have been done to death by now, this one is quite clever and worth your time, especially if you've been following this war from its onset. A lot of inside jokes in a brief amount of time. "Ukrainians! They were suppose to be weak! They were supposed to fight one another. And now my troops are routed and broken," cries a disconsolate Putler.

Ukraine, in their very first tweet after the Russian invasion, let it be known exactly what they thought of Putin's invasion.

In the early morning hours of Feb. 24, Russian president Vladimir Putin announced the start of a “special military operation” in eastern Ukraine. It was a euphemism. The land, sea, and aerial attacks amounted to what Reuters called the largest military invasion in Europe since World War II. Just after midnight local time, as the conflict rolled into a new day, the Ukrainian government’s official Twitter account sent a message to the world. It posted a political cartoon of an oversized Adolf Hitler staring deeply into Putin’s eyes, his hand touching the Russian president’s face, like a father admiring his son. The cartoon was uncredited. Its meaning was clear. read more

