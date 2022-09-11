The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Putin Reacts To Kharkiv Counteroffensive

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

Putin Reacts To Kharkiv Counteroffensive

The "Downfall" meme with Hitler in the bunker, given a new twist for Putin. Though these have been done to death by now, this one is quite clever and worth your time, especially if you've been following this war from its onset. A lot of inside jokes in a brief amount of time. "Ukrainians! They were suppose to be weak! They were supposed to fight one another. And now my troops are routed and broken," cries a disconsolate Putler.

Ukraine, in their very first tweet after the Russian invasion, let it be known exactly what they thought of Putin's invasion.

In the early morning hours of Feb. 24, Russian president Vladimir Putin announced the start of a “special military operation” in eastern Ukraine. It was a euphemism. The land, sea, and aerial attacks amounted to what Reuters called the largest military invasion in Europe since World War II.

Just after midnight local time, as the conflict rolled into a new day, the Ukrainian government’s official Twitter account sent a message to the world. It posted a political cartoon of an oversized Adolf Hitler staring deeply into Putin’s eyes, his hand touching the Russian president’s face, like a father admiring his son. The cartoon was uncredited. Its meaning was clear.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/putin-reacts-kharkiv-counteroffensive

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version