Power Shut Down In Oregon To Avoid Spreading Wildfires

In the Pacific Northwest, an area better known for rainy weather, Oregon utilities shut down power to tens of thousands of customers on Friday in the hopes that it would lessen the risk of spreading wildfires in extremely dry and hot conditions. Via NBC News:

Power shut-offs due to extreme fire weather, common in California, are relatively new to the Pacific Northwest. The plans, which were part of permanent rules approved in May to manage wildfire danger in high-risk areas, mark the new reality in a region better known for its rain and temperate rainforests.

Portland General Electric halted power to about 30,000 customers in 12 service areas — including the posh West Hills neighborhood of Portland — and Pacific Power shut down service to more than 7,000 customers in a small community on the Pacific Coast, where a wildfire burned two years ago, and in pockets southeast of the state capitol of Salem.

Schools in the areas with planned power outages canceled classes and authorities urged residents to charge cellphones and be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice.