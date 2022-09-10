Watch Al Franken Slice And Dice GOP Commentator Over SCOTUS

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 10 September 2022 21:01 Hits: 9

Today Vice President Kamala Harris said in an interview that she had concerns about the judical activism of the Supreme Court. John Roberts responded by saying he didn't understand how anyone could say that, that disagreeing with a decision wasn't a reason to question the court's legitimacy. (Are you kidding me?)

So Al Franken was talking about it with Jim Acosta on CNN this afternoon and he really got into it with wingnut commentator Alice Stewart.

"I disagree with what the chief justice said, the legitimacy of the court was undermined when they wouldn't take up Merrick Garland and McConnell said it was because it was an election year and Lindsey Graham pledged that if a vacancy came open during an election year in '20 that he wouldn't vote for -- they wouldn't take up a nominee," Franken said.

"They've stolen two seats: the one that Merrick Garland wasn't given a hearing for, and the one that Coney Barrett, where she was seated a week before the election. That destroyed the legitimacy of the court."

So CNN talking hack Alice Stewart (who worked as campaign comms director for Ted Cruz, Mike Huckabee, Rick Santorum and Michele Bachmann, and was a surrogate for the RNC) thought she could bring a couple of talking points to a gunfight with Al Franken. Boy, was she wrong!

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/watch-al-franken-slice-and-dice-gop