The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Michael Flynn Now On Sarasota's GOP Executive Committee

Category: World Politics Hits: 8

Michael Flynn Now On Sarasota's GOP Executive Committee

According to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Flynn was sworn in Thursday to the executive committee, thus “setting the stage for a possible shift in local GOP leadership towards a more extreme approach.”

Ya think?

Let’s be clear: Flynn is not just “more extreme,” he’s anti-American. As I wrote in May, when he openly sided with Russia over America’s ally, Ukraine, he kicked off the Trump administration by betraying the U.S. to Russia. He closed it with the receipt of a sketchy pardon that suggested a Trump coverup. He plotted with other members of the Trump coup cabal to overturn the 2020 election. When asked by the Jan. 6th committee if he believes in “the peaceful transition of power in the United States of America,” he refused to answer and pleaded the Fifth Amendment.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/michael-flynn-now-sarasotas-gop-executive

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version