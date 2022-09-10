Michael Flynn Now On Sarasota's GOP Executive Committee

Articles

According to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Flynn was sworn in Thursday to the executive committee, thus “setting the stage for a possible shift in local GOP leadership towards a more extreme approach.”

Ya think?

Let’s be clear: Flynn is not just “more extreme,” he’s anti-American. As I wrote in May, when he openly sided with Russia over America’s ally, Ukraine, he kicked off the Trump administration by betraying the U.S. to Russia. He closed it with the receipt of a sketchy pardon that suggested a Trump coverup. He plotted with other members of the Trump coup cabal to overturn the 2020 election. When asked by the Jan. 6th committee if he believes in “the peaceful transition of power in the United States of America,” he refused to answer and pleaded the Fifth Amendment.

