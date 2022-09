Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 10 September 2022 09:00 Hits: 8

Election denialism has become not only a thing but a movement. And if critics call this an attack on democracy, some election deniers respond by saying the U.S. is not a democracy, it is a republic.

(Image credit: Evan Vucci/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/09/10/1122089076/is-america-a-democracy-or-a-republic-yes-it-is