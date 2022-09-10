The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Far Right Lawyer Calls For Abolition Of Organization That Tracks When Voters Move

by Henry Redman, Wisconsin Examiner September 9, 2022

A right-wing attorney testified before the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections on Thursday to push legislators to end Wisconsin’s relationship with a national organization that tracks when voters move or die. 

In more than an hour of testimony without any pushback from election experts or Democrats, Erick Kaardal, an attorney for the right-wing legal nonprofit the Thomas More Society, opined on his views that the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC) is harmful to “election integrity,” endorsed the independent state legislature theory — which holds that state legislatures have the power to overturn election results — and alleged that various national election administration organizations have nefarious ties to billionaires including George Soros and Mark Zuckerberg. 

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/far-right-lawyer-calls-abolition

