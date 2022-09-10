Ginni Thomas Linked To 38 Groups That Lobbied SCOTUS To Overturn Roe

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 10 September 2022 13:16 Hits: 1

The Guardian reported Friday, based on research by the non-partisan Advance Democracy Inc., that Ginni Thomas is connected to 38 of the 74 anti-abortion groups that filed “amicus briefs” successfully urging the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

These are no casual connections:

[The findings] show an intricate web of connections between many of the most influential groups and figures on the conservative hard right, with Ginni Thomas at the centre of it. Several of the links run through her consultancy, Liberty Consulting, which she set up in 2010 and which brags that it can “give access to any door in Washington”. Another major route is through the Council for National Policy (CNP), a secretive Christian conservative networking group that the New York Times described as a “little-known club of a few hundred of the most powerful conservatives in the country”. The binding mission of the members is “limited government, strong national defense, and support for traditional western values”. read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/ginni-thomas-linked-38-groups-lobbied