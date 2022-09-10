Giuliani: 9/11 Was The 'Worst Day' And The 'Greatest Day Of My Life'

Articles

It's that time of year again when we reflect on where we were on Sept. 11, 2001, when two planes were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City by Al Qaeda suicide bombers. Another plane hit the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, and a fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Almost 3,000 people perished during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and each year, the names of the fallen are read in Zuccotti Park near Ground Zero - the World Trade Center.

Former mayor of New York City, Rudy Giuliani, reflected on that day during an interview on Newsmax on Friday.

"It was the worst day of my life and, in some ways, you know, the greatest day of my life," he said.

There was nothing great about that day, but if you're a narcissistic narshole, then there is a bright side to that horrible day because it benefited him. Thousands of people died, but at least Giuliani became famous.

After we were attacked, former President Donald Trump bragged that his building was now the tallest (that's a lie).

On 9/11, I was walking around the streets of Chelsea in shock, but I feel OK about that now since it made Rudy famous.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/giuliani-911-was-worst-day-and-greatest