The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

CNN Panel Has An Idea: Biden Should Bring Trump To The Queen's Funeral

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

CNN Panel Has An Idea: Biden Should Bring Trump To The Queen's Funeral

Did you ever see the movie 'Invasion of the Body Snatchers'? Well, the pod people got the folks at CNN. The network has taken a sharp right turn, so strong that it will give you whiplash.

So, a panel just discussed whether President Joe Biden should bring former President Treason McTreasonFace with him to Queen's funeral. Specifically, Jake Tapper raised that question.

"The U.K. has made it very clear; that's up to the President," who he takes to the funeral, Tapper explained. "So, obviously, Obama, Carter, Bush, no-brainers. What about Trump? Will he invite Trump?"

Jeff Zelensky said, "Who knows, maybe in the spirit of forgiving (you guys, I can't believe I'm typing this), President Biden will invite Donald Trump on Air Force One."

Tapper said, "I think the clever move is to invite him and see if he goes."

Holy cow, what's the going rate for a soul? That entire panel appears to have sold theirs. Trump is under investigation for espionage, and the FBI search on Mar-a-Lago turned up documents about a foreign government's nuclear defense system. Our allies won't trust us again for a long time. I feel like CNN wants Trump back in office.

And then there was this, too:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/cnn-panel-has-idea-biden-should-bring

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version