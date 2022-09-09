GOP Senators Won't Discuss What Trump Cost National Security

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 09 September 2022 23:00 Hits: 9

At this moment, thanks to a twisted ruling from a Trump-appointed judge, the Department of Justice can’t use the classified documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago in its ongoing criminal investigation. However, intelligence agencies are still working to respond to what was found in an unsecured store room, in a faux-leather cardboard box kept on a shelf in plain view, and in the drawers of Donald Trump’s desk.

The impact on national security is hard to overestimate. Whether or not Trump actually shopped this highly classified information—including military and nuclear secrets of at least one foreign nation—the intelligence community has to treat all of it, all of it, as compromised.

However, as CNN reports, when it comes to the national security implications of what Trump has done, Republicans have nothing to say. In fact, most Republicans are unwilling to even face what Trump was keeping handy in his office. They’re willing to pretend that executing a valid search warrant after more than a year of attempting to obtain documents by other means represents some kind of dire threat. But actual dire threats … documents? What documents?

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/gop-congressmen-avoid-mentioning-mar-lago