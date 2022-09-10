Remember Kansas? Now Abortion Is On The Ballot In Michigan

Articles

Published on Saturday, 10 September 2022

The Michigan Supreme Court ruled Thursday that an initiative to enshrine abortion rights in the state's constitution must be placed on the November ballot, overriding GOP election officials' decision to block the measure even though it received a record number of signatures from residents.

Writing for the majority, Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget McCormack dismissed Republican state canvassers' claim that the ballot initiative is defective due to spacing issues in the text—an objection that campaigners said was a mere cover for the GOP officials' opposition to the content of the measure.

"Even though there is no dispute that every word appears and appears legibly and in the correct order, and there is no evidence that anyone was confused about the text, two members of the Board of State Canvassers with the power to do so would keep the petition from the voters for what they purport to be a technical violation of the statute," wrote McCormack.

