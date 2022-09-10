Let's Let Hillary Ask The Questions For A Change

Articles

What if Hillary Clinton has the chance to ask questions to other people? What if she had a chance to ask a question of Melania Trump, Mark Zuckenberg or Clarence Thomas? What would those questions be?

Hillary Clinton has a few questions ...

• For Melania Trump: "How's your summer going?"

• For Mark Zuckerberg: "Do you let your kids go on Facebook?"

• For Clarence Thomas: "Don't you want to retire?" pic.twitter.com/zaRcb9N41k — The Recount (@therecount) September 9, 2022

She does have a certain skill at the gotcha questions, probably from dealing with those most of her life. But Chelsea stole the show when she made Hillary temporarily lose her composure by laughing when they brought up Clarence Thomas.

