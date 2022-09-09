Queen Elizabeth Is Dead, And Right-Wing Crazies Are Having A Fit

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 09 September 2022 11:08 Hits: 6

Queen Elizabeth has died, and the reaction at some right-wing comments sections is a bit unhinged.

At TheDonald (aka patriots.win):

She's fucking 97 years old...

****

A fucking 97 year old can still die from the Clot Shot.

****

Guarantee you she didn't get the shot.

****

Elites got Harmless Saline Solution for the cameras. Think about it .... The secret service protects Potatus even if there is a on in a million chance something will happen to him. You think they are gonna put a real shot of experimental gene therapy treatment into him? the truth is so obvious it hurts

****

I think the globalists never told her it was poison. She definitely got the shot. They want to abolish the monarchy so what better way.

****

I don't think any lizard got the shot.

****

It is hilarious that we pretend the clot shot only kills healthy people under 50 because anyone else gets another excuse attached nearly every time.

****

As long as she is queen, Charles is not a king. Charles is a globalist puppet. For all her faults, the Queen is not.

****

I have never heard this. Can you give an example of when she has stood up against the globalist agenda? Not saying you're wrong just surprised to hear this.

****

its more that she didn't push any of the globalist wank

