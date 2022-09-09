Queen Elizabeth Is Dead, And Right-Wing Crazies Are Having A Fit

Category: World Politics Hits: 6
Queen Elizabeth has died, and the reaction at some right-wing comments sections is a bit unhinged.
At TheDonald (aka patriots.win):
She's fucking 97 years old...
A fucking 97 year old can still die from the Clot Shot.
Guarantee you she didn't get the shot.
Elites got Harmless Saline Solution for the cameras. Think about it .... The secret service protects Potatus even if there is a on in a million chance something will happen to him. You think they are gonna put a real shot of experimental gene therapy treatment into him? the truth is so obvious it hurts
I think the globalists never told her it was poison. She definitely got the shot. They want to abolish the monarchy so what better way.
I don't think any lizard got the shot.
It is hilarious that we pretend the clot shot only kills healthy people under 50 because anyone else gets another excuse attached nearly every time.
As long as she is queen, Charles is not a king. Charles is a globalist puppet. For all her faults, the Queen is not.
I have never heard this. Can you give an example of when she has stood up against the globalist agenda? Not saying you're wrong just surprised to hear this.
its more that she didn't push any of the globalist wank
