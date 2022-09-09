DoJ Appeals Judge Cannon's Special Master Document Review

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 09 September 2022 11:54 Hits: 6

DoJ makes it clear to the Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon that they will go over her head if she doesn't pull back her special master ruling. Via NPR:

In their filing Thursday, the government is asking for a stay on the judge's order to halt its use of these classified records for its criminal investigation and that it turn over these documents to a special master for review. Authorities want to be able to review those classified papers freely and don't want to give them to any third party right now.

In its filing the government says the intelligence community has paused its security review because it is impossible to segregate it from the criminal probe. Additionally the government said it wants to know what was in the empty folders marked classified, which were also seized at Mar-a-Lago.

The Justice Department is asking that Cannon rule on both these matters by Thursday September 15th and failing that, it "intends to seek relief from the Eleventh Circuit."

