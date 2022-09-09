Federal Grand Jury Now Looking At Trump PAC, Shady Fundraising

Category: World Politics Hits: 8
You don't suppose -- and I'm just spitballing here -- that Trump using his PAC as a personal piggyback isn't 100 percent kosher? Golly gee. Via ABC News:
A federal grand jury investigating the activities leading up the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and the push by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the result of the 2020 election has expanded its probe to include seeking information about Trump's leadership PAC, Save America, sources with direct knowledge tell ABC News.
The interest in the fundraising arm came to light as part of grand jury subpoenas seeking documents, records and testimony from potential witnesses, the sources said.
The subpoenas, sent to several individuals in recent weeks, are specifically seeking to understand the timeline of Save America's formation, the organization's fundraising activities, and how money is both received and spent by the Trump-aligned PAC.
After the Mar-A-Lago search last month, Trump's Save America PAC sent out a fundraising email in telling his MAGA minions to "rush in a donation IMMEDIATELY to publicly stand with me against this NEVERENDING WITCH HUNT."
Guess he needed to get another InstaCart order from Mickey Dee's!
