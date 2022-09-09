Indicted Peter Navarro Rages Against Steve Bannon's Arrest

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 09 September 2022 14:25 Hits: 6

Former Trump advisor and January 6th insurrection plotter Peter Navarro raged against New York after Steve Bannon was put in handcuffs and filmed doing the perp walk.

It was a beautiful sight to behold.

Navarro subbed today for Bannon on his War Room Pandemic conspiracy MAGA show and his was a bit upset.

Peter was previously shackled and arrested on contempt of Congress charges when he snubbed a subpoena from the Select House committee investigating the insurrection the US Capitol.

"We have seen a jihad by the Democrats and also a portion of the Republican Party otherwise known as RINOs wage war, wage warfare and everything in between on Trump and those closest to him such as yours truly -- more importantly Stephen K Bannon," Navarro said.

Navarro laid out the MAGA conspiracy of the deep state attacking the former guy starting with RussiaGate.

“Yet another indictment by Democrats in a blue stronghold using lawfare to try to silence the man Stephen K. Bannon,” Navarro whined.



