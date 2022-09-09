The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Indicted Peter Navarro Rages Against Steve Bannon's Arrest

Former Trump advisor and January 6th insurrection plotter Peter Navarro raged against New York after Steve Bannon was put in handcuffs and filmed doing the perp walk.

It was a beautiful sight to behold.

Navarro subbed today for Bannon on his War Room Pandemic conspiracy MAGA show and his was a bit upset.

Peter was previously shackled and arrested on contempt of Congress charges when he snubbed a subpoena from the Select House committee investigating the insurrection the US Capitol.

"We have seen a jihad by the Democrats and also a portion of the Republican Party otherwise known as RINOs wage war, wage warfare and everything in between on Trump and those closest to him such as yours truly -- more importantly Stephen K Bannon," Navarro said.

Navarro laid out the MAGA conspiracy of the deep state attacking the former guy starting with RussiaGate.

“Yet another indictment by Democrats in a blue stronghold using lawfare to try to silence the man Stephen K. Bannon,” Navarro whined.

