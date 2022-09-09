Judge Blisters Trump, Dismisses Suit Against Hillary, Strzok

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 09 September 2022 14:27 Hits: 5

Judge Donald Middlebrooks of the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida dismissed former President Donald Trump's lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and others for trying to "destroy his life."

"He is seeking to flaunt a two-hundred-page political manifesto outlining his grievances against those that have opposed him," the judge said in his ruling.

"Many of the Amended Complaint's characterizations of events are implausible because they lack any specific allegations which might provide factual support for the conclusions reached," he wrote. "For instance, the contention that former FBI director James Comey, senior FBI officials, and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein' overzealously targeted' Plaintiff and conspired to harm him through the appointment of special counsel are strikingly similar to the conclusory and formulaic allegations found deficient in the seminal Supreme Court case of Ashcroft v. Iqbal."

Ouch:

The judge said Trump's lawsuit that he was the victim of a plot by Hillary Clinton and others relied on misrepresented evidence, legal theories rejected by the Supreme Court and hyperbole to settle political scores. And that's just what you see before page 5. pic.twitter.com/PLSeLfK7N6 read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/judge-blisters-trump-ruling-dismisses-suit