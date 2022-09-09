Dark Brandon Runs Out Of F*cks

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 09 September 2022 15:09 Hits: 2

President Biden gave a speech at the Democratic National Committee summer meeting in National Harbour, Md., on Thursday, blasting Republicans on a number of issues. At one point, Biden mocked Republicans for shamelessly taking credit for legislation they voted against.

"We got a little help from Republicans, not a lot, but enough to get it passed," he said. "But the truth is, there are a lot more Republicans taking credit for that bill than who actually voted for it."

"I see them out there: Now we're going to build this new bridge here," Biden continued. "We're all for it. And by the way, this new road, we're going to have an internet that's gonna be all over."

After impersonating Republicans, he said, "I love it, man. They ain't got no shame."

Biden spoke about the deficit.

"Guess what, you know Republicans talk about being fiscally responsible, we are reducing the deficit," Biden said. "Last year, I reduced the deficit by $350 billion."

"You think they would have cared about inflation, reducing it, they would have voted for the Inflation Reduction Act, but every single Republican, House and Senate, every single one, every Republican in the House, every Republican in the Senate, they voted against it," he said.

"Now every single American needs to return the favor and vote them out of office," Biden added.

He spoke of women's reproductive rights.

"Republicans don't have a clue about the power of women," Biden said. "Let me tell you something: They're about to find out."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/biden-ran-out-fcks-give-rips-republicans