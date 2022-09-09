The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New Poll: Americans Believe MAGA Is A Threat To Democracy

New Poll: Americans Believe MAGA Is A Threat To Democracy

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll found majority of Americans believe Trump and his MAGA cult are a threat to US democracy.

"Fifty-eight percent of respondents in the two-day poll - including one in four Republicans - said Trump's "Make America Great Again" movement is threatening America's democratic foundations.

This is encouraging news. Right-wing media (and many of the "mainstream" Beltway media) are so obsessed with every move Trump and his supporters make.

President Biden's speech warning against the extremist MAGA wackos, as well as the Select Committee investigating the January 6 insurrection, are having an impact on the country.

In the face of anti-democratic forces, being silent is not an option.

