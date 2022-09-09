Candace Owens Blames Memphis Crime Spree On The Trans Community

Articles

Published on Friday, 09 September 2022

On Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens used the concept of criminal reform targeting nonviolent drug users as a springboard to attack the trans community. Because that's who she is.

Carlson used the heinous crime spree of Ezekiel Kelly to segue into his attacks against criminal justice reform. Kelly, 19, was released early from prison this year, and carried out a violent gun rampage in Memphis this week.

"Under the guise of compassion, we are letting violent criminals back onto the street. We have somehow gotten to the point in America where we're celebrating mental illness in many different forms, by the way," Owens said.

How is releasing a prisoner early celebrating mental illness? Owens will tell you how.

"It's not just by trying to convince us that we should feel compassion towards criminals and yet feel that the real criminals are the patriots, it's a total inverted reality," she said. I guess she means Trump?

"It's also the perverse elements that are encouraging mental illness like telling men they can become women, telling women they can be men if they just mutilate their bodies," Owens screeched.

What does the LGBTQAI community have to do with the murder spree of Ezekiel Kelly? Nothing.

"Mental illness in our society is abundant, and what we're seeing right now is that we are in the late stages of a cultural disease."

I agree with that and Candace Owens is a prime example of right-wing, evangelical, hyperbolic insanity.

