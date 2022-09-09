Chris Wallace: Republicans Don't Pass 'The Smell Test'

Articles

Friday, 09 September 2022

CNN did a segment on President Biden calling out Republicans for suddenly bragging about legislation they voted against.

CNN played some video of Biden lambasting Republicans, and it was joyous.

"I love it, man. They ain't got no shame," Biden said.

Chris Wallace praised Biden's political acumen for mocking the Republicans and singled him out as the good retail politician he is.

Enter co-host Brianna Keilar, who then tried to defend Republicans for trying to take credit for the spending bills they voted down, in an effort to slap President Biden and cosign their hypocrisy.

"Do you think that’s fair when they, I mean, maybe it’s not fair, but part of the argument that some lawmakers will make is, I didn’t support the entire bill. I can support some of what’s in it, even if I didn’t vote for it. Is that tying themselves into–?" she asked.

Of course, that's ridiculous, but I wonder if Brianna is feeling the pressure from the right-wing billionaire who is running CNN now.

