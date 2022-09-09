The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'Seize The Power': Mastriano Caught On Video Praying For MAGA Ahead Of Jan 6

Doug Mastriano, a Pennsylvania state senator who won the Republican gubernatorial primary election, can be heard on a Zoom call with Christian nationalists praying that Congress would "disregard" Pennsylvania's 2020 election results. In the call, he held up letters to Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy that he said former President Donald Trump asked him to write to the GOP leaders "outlining the fraud in Pennsylvania," Rolling Stonereports.

The man the outlet refers to is Doug Mastriano:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/seize-power-mastriano-caught-video-praying

