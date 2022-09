Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 09 September 2022 01:37 Hits: 7

The 30 Republicans in the 46-member chamber had a majority to pass the ban, but did not have the extra votes to end a threatened filibuster by Republican Sen. Tom Davis.

(Image credit: Jeffrey Collins/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/09/08/1121940025/south-carolina-senators-reject-a-near-total-abortion-ban