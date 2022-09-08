The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Oregon Cannabis Dispensaries Supporting Ukraine

Never underestimate good old American capitalism and ingenuity to seize upon an opportunity when it sees one. In this case though it's for a good cause, as 100% of the profits are promised to go to Ukrainian nonprofits, Ukraine Care, a humanitarian organization, and Come Back Alive, an organization that specializes in aid for soldiers (body armour and the like) but not weaponry.

And some other examples of other companies in the "herb" industry doing their part for Ukraine:

-- Helmand Valley Growers Company is donating to World Central Kitchen, a charity providing prepared meals for suffering individuals and communities.
-- Keef is donating $1 for every can sold of their cannabis-infused soda.
-- Lime Cannabis is donating a portion of its proceeds to Hope For Ukraine
-- Theory Wellness, Inc. has raised more than $30,000 to support the humanitarian efforts by Sunflower of Peace, a Boston-based non-profit focused on helping people affected by Russia's military invasion of the Ukraine.

https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/oregon-cannabis-dispensaries-supporting

