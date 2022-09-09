The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Virginia Country Club Offers Appalling 9/11 Special Themed Menu

Virginia Country Club Offers Appalling 9/11 Special Themed Menu

The manager later offered the standard "I apologize for those I offended..." apology on their Facebook page and the menu was removed due to overwhelming negative backlash. Some people just don't have a lick of common sense, or decency.

Source: WJLA Virginia

MANNASSAS, Va. (7News) — A manager at a Manassas, Va. country club apologized on Facebook Tuesday after receiving backlash on a 9/11 special menu that included a Remember-tini, Flight 93 Redirect and Pentagon Pie.

The menu has since been taken down online, but not before some people captured the menu and posted it to a private community Facebook group.

George White, a manager at The Clubhouse at Aquia Harbour, issued an apology on Facebook.

"I apologize for those I offended with the 9/11 seafood Sunday post. My intention was to bring attention to that horrific day 21 years ago," White continued. "To honor those who lost so much as well as those who gave everything that day. We will have a new theme tomorrow."

