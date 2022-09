Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 08 September 2022 09:01 Hits: 6

Before Mar-a-Lago housed government documents, the opulent mansion had a rich and lively history. And it all begins with a wealthy heiress.

(Image credit: Library Of Congress)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/09/08/1121578102/mar-a-lago-trump-fbi-investigation-history-merriweather-post