S.C. Republican Takes Party To The Woodshed Over Extreme Anti-Abortion Measures

Thursday, 08 September 2022

Republican South Carolina state Senator Katrina Shealy took her party to the woodshed and publicly spanked them hard for removing exceptions for pregnant women who are victims of rape or incest in their anti-abortion bill. Shealy identifies as pro-life, but the speech she gave echoes every pro-choice individual's thoughts.

"The fact is, I don't want anyone in this room making life and death decisions for me, my daughter, my granddaughter, or for that fact, anyone," Shealy said on the Senate floor. "I also do not want the person I choose as my medical professional to stop in the middle of a procedure and request the South Carolina code of laws to decide if he can proceed or if he may be committing a crime punishable by a fine or time in prison."

Shealy notes an incident of a 10-year-old girl in South Carolina who was raped and impregnated by her 13-year-old brother.

"She was forced to have a baby at 10 years old," she said. "The chances that this young girl's reproductive system of ever being normal and her having children with someone she really loves have greatly diminished, not to mention her psychological damage. But the South Carolina legislature? We know best."

"If you want to believe that God is wanting you to push a bill through with no exception that kills mothers and ruins the lives of children, let's mothers bring home babies to bury them, then I think you're miscommunicating with God, or maybe you're just not communicating with him at all," she continued.

