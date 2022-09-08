Fox Host Grills Rick Scott: ‘Where Did All That Money Go?’

Articles

Why the Senate Republican campaign committee chose Medicare fraudster Scott to handle their cash in the first place is a mystery to me. But they sure seem sorry now.

From The New York Times:

By the end of July, the committee had collected a record $181.5 million — but had already spent more than 95 percent of what it had brought in. The Republican group entered August with just $23.2 million on hand, less than half of what the Senate Democratic committee had ahead of the final intense phase of the midterm elections.

According to the Times' analysis, Scott “installed a new digital team, spearheaded by Trump veterans, and greenlit an enormous wave of spending on digital ads, not to promote candidates but to discover more small contributors.” That gamble “has been a costly financial flop in 2022.”

MacCallum tossed anti-Democratic softballs to Scott during the first half of their Wednesday interview but, in the second half, she began asking about the money.

Citing The New York Times report, MacCallum asked, “Where did all that money go?”

Scott tried to argue that he had “spent early” to shore up candidates, which MacCallum did not challenge.

