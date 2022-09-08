Hillary Clinton Is Trying To Wrap Her Head Around Trump's Documents

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 08 September 2022

Hillary Clinton appeared on The View yesterday to plug her new series, "Gutsy Women," but of course the topic of Trump's Mar-A-Lago documents came up."

"So the FBI seized more than 11,000 documents from Mar-A-Lago. It's 11,000 that we know of right now. 325 of the documents retrieved since Trump left office were marked classified. There were also 40-something odd folders that were empty that were also marked classified. What was your hot take when you heard about this?" co-host Sunny Hostin asked.

Clinton said it should be taken very seriously.

"It shouldn't be partisan," she said.

"It should concern every American because those documents and the empty folders as they were marked suggest that there was really important secret information that is essential to our country's defense and security, and when the report came out yesterday that the documents also included information about we don't know which, an ally or an adversary's nuclear program, I cannot tell you how terrifying that is, and Alyssa, you know because you were at the Defense Department.

"There were times when I was secretary of state that literally a military courier would come into my office. It would be an emergency. There wouldn't be time to get to the White House and have an emergency meeting in a SCIF, and a man walked in, and he would have, like, a briefcase locked to his wrist.

