Bill Barr Thinks DoJ Is Very Close To Indicting Trump

Thursday, 08 September 2022

Ari Melber highlighted the fact that Bill Barr is pounding Trump over the Mar-A-Lago nuclear documents.

"There's reporting that the fed seized documents about the nuclear capabilities of foreign nations which they say Trump was holding illegally, as well as intelligence about a foreign country's nuclear readiness. There is also material that U.S. operations are so secret, top security officials don't even have it, according to the Washington Post reporting," Melber said.

The issue is more than the law. It is about whether ex-government officials put the U.S. in danger by abusing the access to the materials they once legitimately had. National security veterans speaking out on the latest nuclear news."

This is quite shocking.

It does not make any sense to me at all. This is potentially profoundly damaging.

If I had those in my house after leaving office, I would be in handcuffs by this time. So it, the Justice Department has gone out of its way to show deference to the former president. read more

