One More 'First' For Mango Mussolini

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 08 September 2022 14:20 Hits: 2

[Above: An Australian newscast plainly states that Donald Trump is being investigated for espionage. -- eds.]

It isn’t every day that a former president gets investigated for espionage. One more first for Donald Trump.

Yes, we’ve all been titillated by every sordid new development in the ongoing saga of the Mar-a-Lago files. But the big question, at least for me, remains: What was he thinking? Why would he take state secrets out of the White House, knowing full well it’s a felony?

Not that he’s a stranger to felonies, but still.

The press has focused mainly on the make-believe theories thrown up by the wingnut right to explain away the obvious. But I’ve not seen much on the espionage angle itself.

Which is strange. Because the very word ‘espionage’ puts an unmistakably sinister spin on Trump’s motives. It’s not a word that either CIA or DOJ throws around a lot. But it’s a word both are using.

If there’s one thing we’ve learned about Trump it’s that life is about transactions, about trading favors. He is, by nature, a quid in search of the perfect pro quo. So while we don’t know how sensitive these documents actually are, we can be quite sure they’re for sale.

It seems likely that they’ve long since been gone through, evaluated for market value, and digitally scanned. They could now be in the cloud, or on a hard drive, or on a dozen thumb drives. They could be sold outright, or used for blackmail.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/one-more-first-mango-mussolini