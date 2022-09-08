Cancun Cruz Complains About Gov Newsom Staying Cool

Articles

Thursday, 08 September 2022

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, who was infamously caught running out of his state after their power grid froze -- leaving his constituents to die -- complained on Fox News that California Governor Gavin Newsom was using air conditioning during a heat wave.

California is in the midst of a historic heat wave that is leading to mandatory conservation of energy throughout the state.

California also just passed historic legislation banning the purchase of gasoline-fueled cars by 2035, which has tweaked Big Oil supporters to no end.

Without a hint of irony, Watters said, "You don't like to see your fellow Americans without power in the summertime, but ..." Watters said.

Hello Cancun Cruz.

"It's not complicated," Cruz said.

"It's a policy that lets people heat their homes and cool their homes and drive their cars and get them to work and take care of their kids," he said.

Cruz actually said the Democratic Party is now "the party of the rich, by the rich and for the rich."

I'm serious. Cruz said that.

The Texas Senator then claimed California is governed by billionaires.

