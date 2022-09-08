'See You All In Court!!!': Trump Is Losing His Sh*t Over This Ad

Articles

Thursday, 08 September 2022

An ad by the Lincoln Project apparently aired on Fox News, and former President Donald Trump is livid that it exposes him for grifting off of his supporters. We've all known that he's been playing them as suckers, but now it's in an ad, so Trump took to his failing social site Truth Social to scream into the void.

"The Perverts and Lowlifes of the Lincoln Project are back on, where else, Fox News," he wrote. "I thought they ran away to the asylum after their last catastrophic campaign, with charges made against them that were big time sleaze, and me getting many millions more votes in 2020 than I got in 2016. The Paul Ryun [SIC] run Fox only has high standards for "Trump" ads, but not for anyone else. The Perverts should not be allowed to "false advertise," and Fox News should not allow it to happen. See you all in Court!!!"

I'm not sure how Trump can sue them for telling the truth.

A shameless surge of fundraising email appeals from Team Trump, up to a dozen per day, immediately followed the FBI raid on the ex-president's Mar-a-Lago home — with ex-President Trump turning the probe into profit courtesy of his outraged supporters. read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/see-you-all-court-trump-losing-his-sht