Note To NPR: You Don't Have To Let Fox Lie

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 08 September 2022 15:20 Hits: 5

NPR's David Folkenflik has a fairly good story on the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit against Fox News. The breaking news is that a Fox producer, who's not named, sent an email warning that one Fox host's claims of fraud after the 2020 presidential election were toxic:

The November 2020 email from an anguished Fox News news producer to colleagues sent up a flare amid a fusillade of false claims. The producer warned: Fox cannot let host Jeanine Pirro back on the air. She is pulling conspiracy theories from dark corners of the Web to justify then-President Donald Trump's lies that the election had been stolen from him. The existence of the email, confirmed by two people with direct knowledge of it, is first publicly disclosed by NPR in this story.

The NPR story provides some examples of Pirro's on-air commentary:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/note-npr-you-dont-have-let-fox-lie