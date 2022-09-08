Sarah Palin Whines Ranked Choice Voting Is 'Fraught With Fraud'

Articles

Published on Thursday, 08 September 2022

Sarah Palin joined recently indicted Steve Bannon on Real America's Voice to bitch and moan about the ranked choice voting system Alaska voters put in place.

"This newfangled cockamamie system called ranked-choice voting. It doesn't matter if you're the most popular or most qualified candidate," Palin said.

If Palin was the most popular candidate and most qualified in the eyes of Alaskan voters then she would have won the special election. Period.

Also, Palin outspent Peltola 4-1. In Round 1 of voting Mary Peltola beat Palin as well.

"No, you can get a whole lot of votes, Steve, but if you don't get enough second or third rankings from voters who choose another candidate then you're eliminated or then you get second place and you don't win," she cried.

Palin claims the voting system is so complicated normal voters can't understand it. That might be true for the former Alaska governor who quit after only serving two years of her four year term, but Alaska seems to have a good handle on their new system.

To put a cherry on top of her whining, Palin said, "It will split votes -- it will allow liberals to skip on in which is exactly what's happened thus far and it's a very, very, very potentially fraught with fraud."



Where was the fraud, Sarah?

Alaska is a red state that voted in the new system.

