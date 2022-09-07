Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 07 September 2022 22:01 Hits: 4

Let’s be honest, these last few weeks have been difficult to keep up with the news. There seems to be one tragedy after another making headlines. From hate crimes increasing nationwide to climate change impacting countries worldwide, there seems to be little to no happy news.

Despite how awful the news can be, there’s always something happening that can brighten our days. Because these happy news stories often fall through the cracks as a result of the importance of the other issues, we’ve made it easier by compiling the happy stories for you.

Girl Scouts announcing a new cookie

Girl Scouts of the USA announced that a new Raspberry Rally™ cookie will join the nationwide lineup for the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season. I don't know about you, but I just can’t get enough of those cookies, so a new one is definitely some happy news! According to the press release, the thin, crispy cookie is a “sister” cookie to the beloved Thin Mints™. It is infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint, but has the same chocolate dip. The cookie will also be the first in the Girl Scout Cookie lineup to be exclusively offered for online sale and direct shipment only.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/how-about-some-good-news