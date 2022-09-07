Johnson, Wisconsin GOP Rush To Defend Racism. Again.

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 07 September 2022

Two months ago, Wisconsin right wingers made a mockery of themselves by trying to defend the slavery that was present at the founding of the United States.

For Labor Day, instead of trying to explain to Wisconsin workers why he gave rewards to companies outsourcing work to China, Ron Johnson chose to go on Fox and defend racism again:

Now he's taking a page out of President Biden's playbook here, not necessarily camping from the basement, but he's in hiding. He's not answering questions from the press. He's trying to pretend he's a moderate. He's a radical leftist who thinks the founding of America was awful. He thinks our national parks are racist. It's just unbelievable the kind of grievance and resentment this man holds for America. And yet he wants to be U.S. senator. So, we'll just point out who Mandela Barnes truly is, although it's a mystery at this point in time.

Whaaaaat? The national parks are racist? What the hell is RoJo rambling on about now?

