Hillary On Tonight Show: Trump's Stolen Documents Is Plural

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 07 September 2022 23:08 Hits: 7

Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea appeared on The Tonight Show Tuesday, to promote their new Apple+TV show "Gutsy." But Jimmy Fallon had some, um, unrelated questions.

JIMMY FALLON: I want to ask you both, because since you both lived at the White House... how easy is it to walk out with boxes of classified documents? I was wondering.

CHELSEA CLINTON: It's the plural that kills me, right? You're like, not just one box or one document -- boxes and thousands of documents.

KIMMEL: Does he know what he's doing? What would you do with that? I mean, is it for -- is it for the presidential library? [ laughter ]

HILLARY CLINTON: Well, usually when it comes to presidential libraries, everything is in the archives. We have a National Archive and Record Administration where everything goes. And then it gets transferred to a presidential library...

...At least that's the way it used to happen.