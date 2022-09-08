The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

A Labor Day To Remember

In 2014, President Barack Obama came to Milwaukee for Labor Day. I was fortunate enough to get to stand on stage behind him when he gave his speech. I thought that life didn't get any better.

This year, Joe Biden proved me wrong. President Joe Biden came to Milwaukee for Labor Day and to address the crowd celebrating Laborfest.

After his speech, he got down to shake hands and stopped to take a selfie with some of the kids that came to see him.

But wait, there's more! Biden then reached in his pocket and gave one of the kids some cash so that they could all get some ice cream, which they did.

Friends have told me that this happened repeatedly while he was there. See what I mean? That is something those kids will never forget.

By the way, President Obama, if you're reading this, you owe me some ice-cream, dude.

Open thread below...

