Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 07 September 2022 12:28 Hits: 10

New York state is charging ex-Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon with fraud related to fundraising to build a U.S.-Mexico border wall. Bannon is accused of skimming money for personal use.

(Image credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/09/07/1121447226/steve-bannon-fraud-charges