Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 07 September 2022 16:00 Hits: 3

The former president's base remains firmly intact behind him, a new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll shows, but voters in the middle are saying they want him to bow out.

(Image credit: Mary Altaffer/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/09/07/1121307491/poll-trump-fbi-search-run-2024