KJP Sets Doocy Straight On What Insurrection Is And Is Not

Wednesday, 07 September 2022

During Tuesday’s press briefing, FNC’s Doocy came up with yet another failedattempt at a gotcha. In this case, he cited some old tweets of Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre questioning the results of the 2016 presidential election and 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election. He paid no attention to the fact that Jean-Pierre was an officer for MoveOn during those years, not a public official, much less the president of the United States.

Doocy began by disingenuously claiming he was “just trying to understand the new attention on the MAGA Republicans.”

Then he brought up Jean-Pierre’s old tweets. “You tweeted Donald Trump stole an election. You tweeted Brian Kemp stole an election. If denying election results is extreme now, why wasn’t it then?”

As if a few random tweets were the same as a former president promoting election-denying candidates.

KJP was ready for him. “I was waiting, Peter, when you were gonna ask me that question,” she teased. Then she lit into him.

