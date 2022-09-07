Desperate Dr. Oz Sics Pat Toomey On Fetterman

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 07 September 2022 11:45 Hits: 9

Pat Toomey appeared at a Dr. Oz press conference yesterday to demand Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman debate the TV doc, while questioning Fetterman’s ability to serve as a senator due to his health.

Yes, that Pat Toomey. The one who famously spent all his time in office avoiding speaking to his actual constituents. So much so that "Tuesdays with Toomey" were reduced to protesting outside his office every single week. Via the Philadelphia Inquirer:

Fetterman has said he has lingering communication issues stemming from a May 13 stroke that he said nearly killed him. He spent most of the summer recovering and returned to the campaign trail four weeks ago. Toomey, the retiring Republican senator, said that, based on what he’s seen of Fetterman’s recent public appearances, the Democrat’s communication struggles mean he could not be an effective senator. “As someone who served in the United States Senate for almost 12 years now, I have a really good understanding of how the place works,” Toomey said. “If John Fetterman were elected to the Senate, and he’s not able to communicate, if he’s not able to engage with the press, if he’s not able to engage with his colleagues, he would not be able to do the job. It’s just not possible.” read more

