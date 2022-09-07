Dr. Oz's Thoughts On Incest Will Make You Want To Hurl

Articles

If you thought Dr. Oz's video about the price of crudités made you cringe, Jezebeldug up a 2014 interview of his with morning radio show The Breakfast Club host Angela Yee, and it's pretty bad. That is unless incest is something you're cool with. Remember when Trump's Access Hollywood tape was released before the election, and Republicans were all, "That's locker room talk" or "It was years ago," well, I'm not sure they can do that with this one. On the other hand, Republicans might see it as a challenge.

The host asked Oz to weigh in on a question that a listener sent about someone struggling with an incestuous relationship.

"I'm going to ask you this, and you tell me if this is safe for this person, OK?" Yee told Oz. "Well, he said, 'Yee, I can't stop smashing my cousin.' That means sleeping with."

Yee continued to read out the question: "'We hooked up at a young age and now in our 20s, she still wants it. No matter how much I want to stop, I always give it to her. Help me.' What advice would you give that person?"

Via Jezebel:

Oz: If you're more than a first cousin away, it's not a big problem. read more

