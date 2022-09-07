Comic's Brilliant Troll Angers British Conservatives

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 07 September 2022

Just some inspired satire here. (About the closest American equivalent would be Stephen Colbert on his old Comedy Central show when he claimed to be ultra-conservative.) All Lycett had to do was repeat the pat, cliche-ridden answers that conservatives always give for these appearances, acting as little more than designated cheerleaders. And then he added, "the haters will say that after 12 years of Tories, we are at the dregs of what they have to offer, and Liz Truss is like the backwash of the dregs - I wouldn't say that because I'm incredibly right-wing but some people might say that."

The brief internet clips went viral immediately, far overshadowing Liz Truss who had just been interviewed on the same show. (It's said when she saw Lycett on the panel to discuss her segment she made a face like "a slapped arse.") The Daily Mail and other Tory papers were aghast, the Mail featuring Lycett on their front page, they were so outraged. And today, a Tory MP fumed about the new BBC show and their left-wing bent.

Ridicule of politicians is a wonderful thing.

Source: The Guardian

