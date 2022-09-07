'Disgusting': Lauren Boebert Has Had It With Biden's 'Decisive Speeches'

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 07 September 2022

Rep. Lauren Boebert, the controversial gun-toting Colorado congresswoman who ran on a law and order platform that has been arrested quite a few times and received her GED diploma a few months before winning the election to Congress, took to Twitter to put her foot down over President Joe Biden's 'MAGA Republicans' remark.

Unfortunately for BoBo, she doesn't realize that words mean things and "decisive speeches" isn't the burn she thinks it is.

Boebert said on Fox News Tuesday night that President Biden gave one of the most decisive speeches in American history before she noted that Biden suffers from cognitive failure.

I have just six words for Lauren: Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV. Espionage.

She also called Biden's speech "disgusting," and we can understand why. When he spoke of the semi-fascist element of the Republican party, he was talking about people like Boebert. Biden wasn't talking about conservatives in general, just the MAGA Republicans that continue wanting to overturn the 2020 election. Boebert can't form a coherent sentence claiming that Biden suffers from cognitive failure? Retake your GED, girl.

