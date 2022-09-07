Fox News' Pirro Spins Out: 'I Want To Go Backwards'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 07 September 2022 15:44 Hits: 6

Fox News co-host of The Five Jeanine Pirro stuttered and stumbled around trying to attack President Biden for saying Republicans want to go backwards in time, to a place when women had no rights and privacy for Americans was nonexistent.

Here's what President Biden said that so infuriated the Fox News host.

"MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards — backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love," Biden said in Philadelphia on September 1.

Pirro had trouble articulating her thoughts when she mistranslated Biden's words

"But also they're saying..., ...you know, ummm, You're, we're...the, 'the Republicans want to go backwards. 'We don't want to go backwards,' Pirro mumbled.

(Biden obviously meant back going back in time to a horrible past where religious zealots controlled a woman's world and their love life and a right to privacy as well as being anti-democratic.)

"I want to go backwards," she said.

Pirro wants to go backwards in time in 2020 when entire world was in lockdown over the Covid pandemic because gas prices and food prices were very low.

"I don't know what the problem is with the past," she said.

Only over one million Americans have died from COVID19.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/fox-news-pirro-spins-out-i-want-go