Trump Lawyer: Maybe Empty Classified Folders Had 'Invisible' Docs

Published on Wednesday, 07 September 2022

Trump attorney Alina Habba doesn't seem to be taking the highly classified documents found in the former President's Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, seriously. It's either that or she's a bonehead. Or both. She sat down for an interview with the Super Serious Network Newsmax and discussed the empty files found with the other classified documents.

"I saw this meme that was very funny on Instagram; I believe it was," she said. And it said it's amazing. At first, it was the codes for the nuclear weapons. Now it's invisible classified documents. You know, it could mean anything. I don't know."

"It could mean that they gave those documents to NARA and to the FBI prior, as we know, which they had done," she added. "It could mean there was nothing in them. It could mean they're invisible."

No, it could not mean that, Alina. She should take this more seriously because at least one of Trump's attorneys, Christina Bobb, might have gotten herself in trouble.

It appears that Alina made those remarks before the news hit that, yes, Trump was indeed in possession of nuclear documents. None of this is funny, so if she was making a joke she needs to shut up. And she's not even funny, and this is a very serious matter. These America First people really don't seem to give a shit about America.

